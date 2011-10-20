PARIS French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Thursday the death of Muammar Gaddafi turned a page for the Libyan people and signalled the start of a democratic process.

"The liberation of Sirte must signal...the start of a process agreed by the CNT to establish a democratic system in which all groups in the country have their place and where fundamental freedoms are guaranteed," Sarkozy said in a statement.

Sarkozy, who spearheaded military intervention in Libya, said now was the time for "reconciliation in unity and freedom."

