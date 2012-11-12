Technicians work on the wing of a Scandinavian airline SAS Boeing 737 aircraft at the Stockholm-Arlanda airport in Sweden May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/Scanpix

STOCKHOLM Loss-making Scandinavian airline SAS (SAS.ST) is to cut wages, reduce staff, sell assets and seek to secure vital new loans to stave off collapse, it said on Monday.

The airline has faced competition from low cost carriers such as Ryanair (RYA.I) and regional rival Norwegian (NWC.OL) and has not made a full-year profit since 2007.

"This truly is our 'final call' if there is to be a SAS in the future," said SAS chief executive Rickard Gustafson.

The group said it aimed to improve earnings by 3 billion crowns by cutting costs, including 800 job cuts, sell assets for 3 billion crowns and get a new credit facility of around 3.5 billion crowns ($520 million).

The credit, which is being provided by seven banks as well as the governments of shareholders Denmark, Sweden and Norway, is conditional on signing agreements with unions on the job and wage cuts and getting parliamentary approval where necessary.

The company said in a statement it would sell Norwegian unit Wideroe, aircraft engines, some real estate and the group's ground handling unit.

"I know that we are asking a lot of our employees, but there is no other way. I hope that our loyal and dedicated employees are willing to fight for the survival of SAS and for our jobs," Gustavson added.

($1 = 6.7356 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, Mia Shanley and Veronica Ek; Writing by Patrick Lannin, Editing by Alistair Scrutton.)