A technician walks under the tail of an SAS Boeing 737 aircraft at Stockholm Arlanda airport's Terminal Four, north of Stockholm November 12, 2012. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/Scanpix

STOCKHOLM Loss-making airline SAS (SAS.ST) said on Friday a Danish union's members have backed wage cuts and working changes, one of the final bits of a plan aimed to ensure SAS's long-term survival.

SAS aims to cut costs by about 3 billion crowns ($449.20 million) and get new credits worth about 3.5 billion crowns from banks as well as the governments of Sweden, Denmark and Norway.

It needed union agreement on drastic wage cuts and sealed a deal with seven of eight labour groups on Monday. The Danish pilots union was the only one to take the deal to a ballot and SAS said union members had now backed the plan.

The revolving credit SAS wants is now only conditional on parliaments in Sweden, Denmark and Norway approving the loan, the airline added in a statement. ($1 = 6.6785 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)