A baggage belt truck passes behind the tail of a Scandinavian airline SAS Boeing 737 aircraft at the Stockholm-Arlanda airport in Sweden May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Johan Nilsson/Scanpix

STOCKHOLM Shares in loss-making airline group SAS (SAS.ST) were suspended on Tuesday after media reports that the airline was in financial difficulties, the Stockholm stock exchange said.

SAS, part owned by Sweden, Denmark and Norway, has not made a full-year profit since 2007 and reports have been rife in recent days the airline was struggling to find new financing.

"With reference to the news articles the last days concerning the company's financial situation, the exchange has decided to halt the trading in shares," the Stockholm exchange said in a statement.

SAS declined to comment.

SAS has been struggling for years against fierce competition from cut-price rivals like Ryanair (RYA.I), industry overcapacity and more recently soaring jet fuel costs and an economic slowdown.

Years of cost cuts have improved the situation, but it has not been enough and it has been forced to raise new capital twice in the last four years.

In the last few days media reports have suggested the airline's lenders were reluctant to extend financing for the company.

Reports have also suggested the airline was preparing an extensive new cost-cutting package to succeed its latest 4Excellence plan which aims for 5 billion crowns of cost cuts and revenue improvements by the end of next year.

SAS has consistently said that it is looking at efficiency measures but that nothing had been decided.

The airline publishes its third-quarter results on November 8.

