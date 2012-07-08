JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia A prominent Shi'ite Muslim cleric was arrested in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province late on Sunday after being shot in the leg by police in an exchange of fire, the Interior Ministry said.

Reports that Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr had been arrested prompted demonstrations in the mostly Shi'ite Qatif region of the Eastern Province, which has been the focal point of protests alleging discrimination, and where the cleric was seen as a leading radical.

"When the aforementioned person and those with him tried to resist the security men and initiated shooting and crashed into one of the security patrols while trying to escape, he was dealt with in accordance with the situation and responded to in kind and arrested after he was wounded in his thigh," the state news agency reported, citing an Interior Ministry spokesman.

The spokesman said Nimr had been taken to hospital. He was accused of sedition.

Tawfiq al-Seif, a Shi'ite community leader, said reports of the arrest had sparked protests in the village of Awamiya, which is located in the Qatif district.

Activists from the Eastern Province, where most of Saudi Arabia's Shi'ites live, posted pictures on the Internet of a grey-bearded man they identified as Nimr inside a vehicle. He was covered with what appeared to be a blood-stained white blanket.

Sheikh Nimr's brother said the cleric was detained by police while driving from a farm to his house in al-Qatif.

"They (police) took him from his car and blood can be seen near his car," said his brother Mohammed al-Nimr.

"He had been wanted by the interior ministry for a couple of months because of his political views. In the past couple of months he has adopted a lot of Shi'ite issues and expressed his views on them, demanding their rights," Nimr's brother added.

Sheikh Nimr was previously detained for several days in 2004 and 2006, his brother said.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter and a key U.S. ally, has largely escaped the kind of protests that have toppled four Arab heads of state since last year. But Shi'ites complain of discrimination.

They say they struggle to get government jobs or university places, that their neighbourhoods suffer under-investment and that their places of worship are often closed down.

The government denies charges of discrimination.

Small and sporadic protests had taken place in the Eastern Province, where the oil sector is concentrated and where most of the kingdom's Shi'ites live. A government census from 2001 showed there were just over a million Shi'ites in Saudi Arabia. However an International Crisis Group report from 2005 said they numbered around 2 million.

In January, the kingdom ordered the arrest of 23 Shi'ites in Eastern Province it accused of being responsible for unrest that had led to shootings and protests in recent weeks. (Reporting by Asma Al Sharif; Additional reporting by Angus McDowall; editing by Sami Aboudi and Ralph Boulton)