FILE PHOTO - An oil pipeline is laid next to the Vopak-Dialog oil storage facility (R) and a Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (RAPID) project construction site in Pangerang in Malaysia's southern state of Johor October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Edgar Su/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian companies and their Saudi Arabian counterparts signed on Tuesday preliminary agreements for seven deals worth more than $2 billion (1.6 billion pounds), as the oil-rich gulf nation seeks to build ties and investment opportunities in Asia.

The deals, valued at 9.74 billion ringgit ($2.19 billion), will cover joint ventures and cooperation in several sectors including oil and gas, Islamic finance, shariah compliant products, the halal industry and manufacturing, Malaysia's Trade Minister Mustapa Mohamed said at a press conference.

Saudi state oil company Aramco is also expected to sign a deal with Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) on Tuesday afternoon to invest $7 billion in an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)