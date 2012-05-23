Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
British defence group BAE Systems has secured a 1.6 billion pound ($2.5 billion) deal to supply Saudi Arabia with 77 planes, 22 of which are the new Hawk advanced jet trainer aircraft.
Here is a short look at the Hawk aircraft:
* Originally designated Hawker P.1182, the Hawk has been developed into a range of trainer and combat aircraft. No prototype was built, the first five aircraft off the line being allocated to flight trials which began in August 1974.
* Export two-seat Hawk variants include the Mk 50 series, based closely on the Hawk T.Mk 1 and sold to customers including Finland, Indonesia and Kenya; the Mk 60 series with the upgraded Adour Mk 861 engine for customers including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland and Zimbabwe; and the heavily modified Mk 100 series.
SOME NUMBERS:
Crew: 2 students, instructor
Length: 40 Feet 9in
Wingspan: 32 Feet 7 in
Height: 13 Feet 1 in
Wing Area: 179.64 Feet
Empty Weight: 9,880 pounds
Maximum Speed: 630 mph at altitude
Range: 1,565 miles
Service ceiling: 44,500 Feet
Sources: Reuters/www.military-today.com/Jane's All the Worlds Aircraft 2012/here
(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)
