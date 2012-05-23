British defence group BAE Systems has secured a 1.6 billion pound ($2.5 billion) deal to supply Saudi Arabia with 77 planes, 22 of which are the new Hawk advanced jet trainer aircraft.

Here is a short look at the Hawk aircraft:

* Originally designated Hawker P.1182, the Hawk has been developed into a range of trainer and combat aircraft. No prototype was built, the first five aircraft off the line being allocated to flight trials which began in August 1974.

* Export two-seat Hawk variants include the Mk 50 series, based closely on the Hawk T.Mk 1 and sold to customers including Finland, Indonesia and Kenya; the Mk 60 series with the upgraded Adour Mk 861 engine for customers including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Switzerland and Zimbabwe; and the heavily modified Mk 100 series.

SOME NUMBERS:

Crew: 2 students, instructor

Length: 40 Feet 9in

Wingspan: 32 Feet 7 in

Height: 13 Feet 1 in

Wing Area: 179.64 Feet

Empty Weight: 9,880 pounds

Maximum Speed: 630 mph at altitude

Range: 1,565 miles

Service ceiling: 44,500 Feet

Sources: Reuters/www.military-today.com/Jane's All the Worlds Aircraft 2012/here

(Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)