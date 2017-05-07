Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
Saudi Arabia's energy minister Khalid al-Falih said in comments posted on social media on Sunday that Brunei has expressed readiness to extend the global oil cut agreement between OPEC and non-OPEC countries to support oil markets.
Falih said that, during a visit to Bandar Seri Begawan, he conveyed to Brunei's energy minister the kingdom's keen interest in fostering cooperation with Brunei on all levels.
"His Excellency expressed Brunei's willingness to extend the oil reduction agreement to support the stability of the oil market," Falih said in a message on his Twitter account, referring to Brunei's energy minister Mohammad Yasmin Umar.
Three OPEC delegates said last week that producers from inside and outside the organisation look likely to extend their agreement to limit supplies beyond June to help clear a glut, downplaying the chances of additional steps such as a bigger cut.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddinel; Editing by Sami Aboudi and Andrew Bolton)
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
PARIS Boeing unveiled a new version of its bestselling 737 aircraft on Monday, injecting life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the world's biggest air show in Paris.
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.