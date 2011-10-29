Saudi Interior Minister Prince Nayaf Bin Abdul Aziz, brother of Saudi King Abdulah, speaks to Saudi reporters after his meeting with members of the Saudi advisory Shura Council to discuss the security situation in the kingdom, in Jeddah July 1, 2007. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

DUBAI Prince Nayef, the new heir to Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah, said on Saturday the oil-rich kingdom would remain stable despite the turbulence afflicting the Middle East.

"Let's take the reality, we are living in such conditions in the region where there is turbulence from all sides," he said in his first remarks to Saudi state television since he became crown prince.

"With (King Abdullah's) leadership and his people's trust he can keep the kingdom stable and secure in all its affairs."

Saudi Arabia has largely escaped the unrest of the "Arab Spring" that has forced three heads of state out of office and is threatening at least two others, thanks to a generous spending package for Saudis.

Crown Prince Nayef has already run Saudi Arabia on a daily basis for extended periods in recent years when both King Abdullah and the late crown prince Sultan were out of the country at the same time.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti in Cairo, editing by Sami Aboudi)