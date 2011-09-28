Shura members wait to speak with Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud during the opening ceremony of the Shura assembly in Riyadh September 25, 2011. REUTERS/Fahad Shadeed

DUBAI Saudi Arabia, the world's number one oil exporter and home to Islam's holiest places, has long cast itself as a natural leader of the Arab world.

But on some of the most urgent issues facing the Middle East today -- Palestinian statehood and turmoil in Yemen and Syria -- the kingdom's ageing rulers have so far abdicated a lead role and the chance to shape the region shaken by Arab uprisings.

Middle Eastern diplomats have long described Saudi foreign policy as working like a searchlight: able to focus sharply on a single dominant issue, but lacking the capacity to follow up its interest when attention has moved elsewhere.

"The Saudis have historically not been grand-standers," said Robert Jordan, a former U.S. ambassador to Riyadh. "They have not made grand proclamations and have preferred to work under the radar and quietly. This is still very much their style."

Now analysts fear the growing frailty of the kingdom's most senior leadership has diminished its diplomatic agility in a political system that relies on sustained interest from the top.

The conservative Islamic state is at odds with its key U.S. ally over how to respond to Arab pro-democracy movements and appears to have ceded some regional leadership to Turkey, which has taken a strong line against Israel and the Syrian president.

Used to working back channels and shunning the limelight, the kingdom has employed pocketbook diplomacy, pledging billions of dollars to Egypt and the Palestinian Authority.

Underpinning Saudi concerns are its fears that the fall of established rulers after popular revolts has created strategic opportunities for Middle East rival Iran, while instability, especially in Yemen, has gifted openings to al Qaeda.

"Saudi Arabia is a status quo power in a region where the majority of Arabs oppose the status quo," said Shadi Hamid, director of research at Brookings Doha Centre. "So to the extent that democratic change provides an opening for hostile forces, they oppose democracy."

Nowhere was that more evident than in Bahrain, where Saudi forces intervened in March to help the island's Sunni rulers crush pro-reform demonstrations backed by the Shi'ite majority.

The Saudis had already been upset with the United States for failing to prevent the overthrow of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, whom they had seen as a vital ally against Iran.

FRAILTY AT THE TOP

King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, who is in his 80s, is in poor health and cannot work a full day, while Crown Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz al-Saud is abroad for medical treatment.

The next most senior man, Interior Minister Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, weighs in on foreign policy, but has been unwell himself and has a different approach on some international issues, especially with veteran Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal, who is also unwell.

"King Abdullah's the central figure and ultimately calls the shots, but he's not in perfect health and neither are the people around him," said Ghanem Nuseibeh, a political analyst and partner at Cornerstone Global consultants.

"It's not contributing to the Saudis' ability to create a coherent policy and establish facts on the ground. The Saudi state is becoming an inactive, passive player."

Although both King Abdullah and Foreign Minister Prince Saud have backed the Palestinian statehood claim in prepared texts released to journalists, neither read out their remarks, which could be a sign they are not pushing the matter forcefully.

Indeed the king only said Riyadh would join others in support of the Palestinian bid, according to published remarks.

By contrast, in 2002 King Abdullah proposed a peace plan offering Israel pan-Arab recognition in return for a Palestinian state. It was rejected by Israel, but remains the corner-stone of Arab policy on the region's most stubborn impasse.

Instead of a fresh diplomatic offensive to coincide with the request for the U.N. Security Council to recognise a Palestinian state, the kingdom has worked mostly behind the scenes.

This month a senior Saudi prince wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times warning that Washington's promised veto of the resolution would make its relationship with Riyadh "toxic."

Prince Turki al-Faisal, a former intelligence chief and ambassador to Washington and London, has no formal role, but his words were widely interpreted as a message from King Abdullah.

Jordan, the former U.S. envoy, said the Saudis were unlikely to risk the basic relationship with the United States over any U.N vote, suggesting their leverage on that issue was limited.

"They recognise how closely vital Saudi interests are tied to vital U.S. interests on a whole range of issues from counter-terrorism to Iran and maintaining a balanced price of oil," he said. "It would be almost unthinkable for there to be a major rupture such that the two countries fail to cooperate."

YEMEN

Saudi policy on Yemen, where more than 100 people have been killed in a week of clashes between opponents and supporters of President Ali Abdullah Saleh, also lacks force, say analysts.

Saleh spent three months in Riyadh recuperating from an assassination attempt before returning to Sanaa on Friday.

Any expectation that Saleh would bow out to end the crisis roiling Yemen since protests erupted in January fell flat. He offered no concessions and no clear path to transfer power.

Saudi princes have strong networks of influence throughout Yemen, which the kingdom regards as its top security risk, and have spent freely on their unruly neighbour in the past.

However, while Riyadh has backed a Gulf-brokered plan for Saleh to step down, it has failed to pressure the veteran Yemeni leader to implement an orderly transfer of power.

"Yemen is a clear example of where the Saudi regime is unable to make a decision on what they want," said Nuseibeh, arguing that top Saudi figures supported rival Yemeni factions and did not know what to do with Saleh when he was in Riyadh.

Saudi policy on Syria has also seemed half-hearted. In August, King Abdullah demanded an end to the bloodshed against protesters and withdrew his ambassador to Damascus, but has not followed through, for example by pushing for Arab League measures against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

(Editing by Reed Stevenson and Alistair Lyon)