DUBAI Saudi Arabia said on Monday its energy policy was geared towards balancing the interests of oil consumers and producers and encouraging investment in different energy sectors.

In a statement issued after a weekly cabinet meeting, the Saudi government expressed support for the policy outlined by King Salman bin Abdulaziz at an investment seminar during a visit to Washington last week.

The statement also noted King Salman's "assertion that the policy of Saudi Arabia, as a major oil producer, had been and remains to maintain the stability of the world economy, its growth in a way that balances the interests of consumers and producers and encourage investments in different energy sectors."

