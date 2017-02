RIYADH Saudi Arabia on Wednesday executed seven men for an armed robbery committed when they were under 18, state media reported, despite an appeal for clemency by United Nations human rights investigators.

The seven, sentenced to death in 2009 for a crime committed in 2006, had been due to die last week, but were granted a stay of execution while the authorities reviewed their case.

