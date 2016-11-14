Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
RIYADH Saudi Arabia's central bank expects gross domestic product to grow 1.8 percent this year, faster than the 1.2 percent forecast by the International Monetary Fund, the bank said in its annual report, released on Monday.
The non-oil sector is expected to expand 2.5 percent and the oil sector, 1.2 percent, the central bank said.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Katie Paul; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Google parent Alphabet Inc posted fourth-quarter profit below analysts' estimates on Thursday, hurt by a higher tax rate, but analysts cheered the company's progress in diversifying its business beyond advertising.