RIYADH Saudi Arabia's central bank expects gross domestic product to grow 1.8 percent this year, faster than the 1.2 percent forecast by the International Monetary Fund, the bank said in its annual report, released on Monday.

The non-oil sector is expected to expand 2.5 percent and the oil sector, 1.2 percent, the central bank said.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Katie Paul; Writing by Andrew Torchia)