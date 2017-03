A view of the camp city at Mina, near the holy city of Mecca September 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

DUBAI Saudi King Salman said he had ordered a review of the kingdom's plans for the annual haj pilgrimage after more than 700 died in a crush outside the Muslim holy city of Mecca on Thursday.

King Salman, speaking in a live speech broadcast by Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television, also said he had asked for a swift investigation into what he described as a painful incident.

