LONDON Iran and the United States are likely to reach an agreement in talks over Iran's nuclear programme, a senior Saudi Arabian prince said on Wednesday.

"We are going to have a deal," Prince Turki al-Faisal, a former intelligence chief, said in London. "How good or how bad it is I don't know because we haven't seen the details."

American and Iranian nuclear experts were discussing technical details of a possible framework agreement on curbing Iran's nuclear programme in talks in Switzerland on Wednesday. [ID:nL6N0WK2EZ]

