United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon speaks to the media during his visit to Halo village in Ethiopia, January 31, 2016. Picture taken January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Edmund Blair

DUBAI Regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran should reconcile and help resolve tensions in the Middle East, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday.

"I hope that both Iran and Saudi Arabia, despite mistrust and difficulties, will bring realism, responsibility and compromise to their dealings, and to the region," Ban said in a speech in Oman's capital Muscat according to transcript emailed by the U.N. press office.

