RIYADH The United States, which accused Iran of backing a plot to kill the Saudi ambassador to Washington, is discussing with Saudi Arabia and other allies the possibility of taking up the matter with the United Nations Security Council, a Western diplomat said on Wednesday.

U.S. authorities said on Tuesday they had broken up plans by two men linked to Iran's security agencies to assassinate Saudi Ambassador Adel al-Jubeir. Iran denies the allegation.

"The United States and Saudi Arabia and other allies are discussing the possibility of taking this to the security council because this is an assault on a foreign diplomat in the U.S.," said the diplomat, who is familiar with such discussions.

The diplomat said formal talks were likely to begin on Wednesday but did not say whether any party would seek a resolution, sanctions or any other action.

"The U.S. is taking this very seriously," the diplomatic source said.

Iran and Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally, are regional rivals. The United States and other powers are putting pressure on Iran to abandon a nuclear programme which they believe is aimed at developing nuclear arms. Iran has denied having such ambitions.

