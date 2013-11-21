German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
RIYADH Saudi Arabia has asked its citizens to leave Lebanon due to the risk of political violence in the country, where twin suicide bombings near Iran's embassy in Beirut killed 25 people this week.
Riyadh has issued several similar calls in the past two years as the civil war in Syria has inflamed political and sectarian tension in neighbouring Lebanon.
"Saudi ambassador Ali Awadh al-Asseiri said on Thursday... that the embassy urged Saudi nationals to leave Lebanon, considering the alarming security situation," the Lebanese National News Agency reported, citing a phone call with Asseiri.
Some Shi'ite commentators in Lebanon have accused Sunni Saudi Arabia of being behind Tuesday's blasts near the embassy of its main Middle East rival. A Lebanese-based Sunni militant group close to al Qaeda has claimed responsibility.
An Iraqi Shi'ite militia said on Thursday it was behind the firing of six mortar bombs across the border into Saudi Arabia in an attack the day before that Riyadh said caused no damage.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.