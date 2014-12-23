Saudi Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi, arguably the most influential oil policymaker in the world, is not typically a talkative man.

But for more than a week, Naimi has shed his usual reticence to make extensive public comments to defend and explain what investors and analysts say is a dramatic shift by the world's largest oil exporter.

The message has been surprisingly blunt: Do not expect OPEC or Saudi Arabia to give up market share to boost tumbling oil prices, regardless of how low prices fall or whether non-OPEC producers cut first. Market forces, not swing producers, will be left to balance oversupply with anaemic demand.

Investors and analysts have been carefully scrutinizing his comments for insight into potential future production cuts or increases since a November meeting when OPEC declined to cut production.

Date Quote

December 10 "You come from capitalist nations, you know what the market

(U.N. Climate does. For any commodity, (it) goes up and down. Up and

Conference in down."

Lima, Peru)

"(Production) is not going to change unless other customers

come and say they want more oil."

"You can see from the price (that the market is

oversupplied). You don't have to ask me that question."

"If you think positively you will not ask me, 'Are you

going to cut production or not,' because this is a market

and I am selling in a market. Why should I cut? Why?"

December 18 "In a situation like this, it is difficult, if not

(Statement on impossible, for the kingdom or for OPEC to take any action

Saudi Press that would reduce its market share and increase the shares

Agency) of others, at a time when it is difficult to control

prices. We would lose on both market share and price."

"I am optimistic about the future. What we are facing now

and what the world is facing is a temporary situation and

it will pass. The global economy, especially the emerging

economies, will return to sustainable growth, and therefore

the demand for oil will also grow."

"We must not forget the negative role being played by

speculators in the international oil market, where they are

pushing prices in this direction or that, to achieve

financial returns, which contributes to sharp fluctuation

of prices."

December "If (non-OPEC countries) want to cut production they are

21(Regional oil welcome, we are not going to cut, certainly Saudi Arabia is

conference in not going to cut." He added he was “100 percent not

United Arab pleased” with oil prices.

Emirates)

"Saudi Arabia and OPEC countries have sought to restore

balance to the market, but lack of cooperation from major

non-OPEC producing countries, combined with the greed of

speculators, contributed to the continued decline in

prices."

"There is no other way for the price to go other than

improving. Now when? That's the question."

"There is no fair price ... We say it is a fair price for

producer and consumer. This price changes with time. There

is nothing constant."

"Recently, a number of articles and reports claimed that

Saudi Arabia is engaged in a conspiracy, using oil prices,

to undermine other oil producers and non-conventional

suppliers. Certainly, such claims are baseless and indicate

a lack of understanding, deliberate misjudgement, or

otherwise. Saudi Arabia oil policy is predicated on mere

economics, no more, no less."

"I was one of the first people who welcomed the shale oil

in the world ... Don't only think about shale oil, there

are so many crudes that are being affected by the current

prices."

"Expansion in high-cost areas is not expected to continue,

and producers will realize that it is in their own

interests to cooperate to ensure fair prices for all.

Current prices do not encourage investment in any form of

energy, but they stimulate global economic growth, leading

ultimately to an increase in global demand and a slowdown

in the growth of supplies."

December 21 "Is it reasonable for a highly efficient producer to reduce

(Interview to output, while the producer of poor efficiency continues to

MEES) produce? That is crooked logic. If I reduce, what will

happen to my market share? The price will go up and the

Russians, the Brazilians, U.S. shale oil producers will

take my share."

"We want to tell the world that high efficiency producing

countries are the ones that deserve market share. That is

the operative principle in all capitalist countries."

"If the price falls, it falls, you cannot do anything about

it. But if it goes down, others will be harmed greatly

before we feel any pain."

"I want to make one thing clear. It is unfair of you to ask

OPEC to cut. We are the smallest producer. We produce less

than 40 percent of global output. We are the most efficient

producer. It is unbelievable after the analysis we carried

out for us to cut."

"As policy for OPEC - and I convinced OPEC of this ... it

is not in the interest of OPEC producers to cut their

production, whatever the price is. Whether it goes down to

$20/barrel, $40, $50, $60, it is irrelevant."

"OPEC was not established just to defend prices. OPEC's

charter is clear. It seeks stability of the oil market.

When prices rise or fall, we try our best to get everybody

together (including from outside OPEC). We tried, but there

was no way. It is obvious from my previous experience that

others will not cut."

"We knew the price would go down because there are

investors and speculators whose job it is to push it up or

down to make money."

"I can assure you (core Middle East Gulf producers) can

withstand (two or three years of low prices)."

