A gas flame is seen in the desert near the Khurais oilfield, about 160 km (99 miles) from Riyadh, June 23, 2008. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's cabinet said on Monday it was ready to cooperate with OPEC and non-OPEC countries to achieve market stability, repeating what Oil Minister Ali Naimi said in a speech last week.

"The council (of ministers) ... stressed the kingdom's role in (achieving) the stability of the oil market and its continuous readiness and efforts to cooperate with all OPEC and non-OPEC countries to maintain the stability of the market and prices," the cabinet said.

Markets closely watch any comment from Saudi Arabia's political leadership for signs of any shift in its decision not to defend oil prices by cutting output, seeking instead to recover market share taken by higher-cost rival production.

Some other members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which will meet on Dec. 4, have pushed Riyadh to abandon this policy and work to bolster prices.

The weekly cabinet meeting statement typically mentions energy policy only in the context of a major speech by Naimi. Its statement on Monday paraphrased a speech Naimi gave in Bahrain on Thursday.

A previous cabinet meeting statement in April, the last such statement Reuters noted that addressed oil policy, also affirmed Riyadh's willingness to "participate in restoring market stability" if other major oil producers also did so.

