DUBAI Oil is not expected to be high on the agenda of a meeting on Tuesday between U.S. President Barack Obama and new Saudi King Salman, Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser, told reporters.

Obama arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to pay U.S. respects after the death of King Abdullah. Asked if oil would feature, Rhodes told reporters: "Generally speaking, frankly, we have that dialogue with the Saudis in the channels our governments work on energy policy.

"It only becomes a leader-to-leader conversation usually when there's a particular crisis point. So energy and oil is certainly part of our relationship and an ongoing dialogue with Saudi Arabia. I wouldn't expect it to be high on the agenda today."

