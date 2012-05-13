ADELAIDE Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia sees $100 per barrel as a great price for crude, Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi said on Sunday.

International Brent crude settled at $112.26 on Friday. The price is well off a peak of over $128 in March, but traded mostly above $100 since early 2011. That has kept fuel costs high and threatened to derail a fragile global economy.

"A $100 price is great," Naimi told Reuters ahead of an industry event in Australia.

Naimi said last week that oil prices were high and earlier this year identified $100 a barrel as a favourable oil price for an average of crudes worldwide.

The kingdom has pumped around 10 million barrels per day (bpd) for the past two months, the most since November when it produced more than it had done for decades.

