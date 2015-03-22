Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
RIYADH Saudi oil minister Ali al-Naimi said on Sunday that OPEC would not take responsibility alone, referring to the current oil market situation.
Last November, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries kingpin Saudi Arabia persuaded members to keep production unchanged to defend market share and curtail the output of more expensive producers such as the United States. The move accelerated an already sharp oil price drop.
"It is a difficult situation, we refuse that OPEC takes responsibility alone," he told journalists.
He said Saudi Arabia pumped around 10 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), and was ready to meet more if customers want. But he added that the country had no plans to increase current production capacity beyond 12.5 million bpd.
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.