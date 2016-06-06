Saudi Arabia's government released on Monday the National Transformation Plan, a 110-page list of policies and targets for the 2016-2020 period that aim to wean the economy off its dependence on oil. [L8N18Y4HQ]

Following are key aspects of the plan, which can be found in full here

CORE GOALS

-- Create more than 450,000 jobs outside the government sector by 2020

-- Have the private sector fund 40 percent of projects during the period, reducing financial pressure on the state

-- Have more than 270 billion dirhams ($72 billion) of goods and services produced locally instead of abroad, reducing imports and creating job opportunities

JUSTICE MINISTRY

-- Slash average resolution time for commercial cases to 395 days from 575 days; improve enforcement of contracts

FINANCE MINISTRY

-- Prepare and implement income tax on residents; prepare and implement unified income tax (no details given)

-- Apply fees on registration of real estate and on profits from real estate

-- Raise non-oil state revenues to 530 billion riyals in 2020 from 163.5 billion riyals in 2015

-- Cut public salaries and wages as a proportion of the state budget to 40 percent from 45 percent

-- Balance budget by 2020; government debt would rise to 30 percent of gross domestic product from 7.7 percent

-- Raise Saudi Arabia's credit rating to Aa2 from A1

-- Increase state assets to 5 trillion riyals in 2020 from 3 trillion riyals

ECONOMY MINISTRY

-- Reduce percentage of delayed state projects to 40 percent from 70 percent

-- Cut electricity and water subsidies by 200 billion riyals; reduce non-oil subsidies by 20 percent

ENERGY, INDUSTRY AND MINERAL RESOURCES MINISTRY

-- Boost annual non-oil commodity exports to 330 billion riyals from 185 billion riyals

-- Lift percentage of power plant electricity generation through "strategic partners" to 100 percent from 27 percent

-- Boost dry gas production capacity to 17.8 billion standard cubic feet per day from 12 billion

HEALTH MINISTRY

-- Spend 4.7 billion riyals to reform and restructure primary health care

COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY

-- Privatise the Saudi Postal Corporation

MINISTRY OF LABOUR AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

-- Increase number of housing units provided to very needy families to 101,700 from 10,400

HOUSING MINISTRY

-- Spend 2.8 billion riyals on a loan guarantee programme and take other steps to promote home ownership

TOURISM COMMISSION

-- Raise number of direct jobs in tourism sector to 1.2 million from 830,000

SAUDI ARABIAN GENERAL INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

-- Raise direct foreign investment to 70 billion riyals from 30 billion riyals

(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Leslie Adler)