CAIRO A Saudi pilot and a trainee were killed on Sunday when their military plane crashed during training, the official Saudi Press Agency said.

The agency said the plane belonged to the King Faisal Air Academy, a military flight school in Riyadh, did not say where the crash occurred.

A Saudi-led alliance has been conducting air strikes against Iranian-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen since the end of March.

(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)