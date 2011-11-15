UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia's U.N. delegation said on Tuesday it will submit a draft resolution to the General Assembly shortly that condemns an alleged plot to assassinate its U.S. envoy and urges Iran to follow the law.

The draft resolution, provided to Reuters by the Saudi delegation, would have the 193-nation assembly say it "deplores the plot to assassinate the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States of America."

Abdulmohsen Alyas, the Saudi U.N. mission's spokesman said his delegation would circulate the draft resolution to the assembly on Wednesday and was aiming to put it to a vote on Friday.

