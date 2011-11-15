UNITED NATIONS Saudi Arabia's U.N. delegation said on Tuesday it will submit a draft resolution to the General Assembly soon that condemns an alleged plot to assassinate its U.S. envoy and urges Iran to follow the law.

The draft resolution, provided to Reuters by the Saudi U.N. delegation, would have the 193-nation assembly say it "deplores the plot to assassinate the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States of America."

It also condemns "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations" and "strongly condemns acts of violence against diplomatic and consular missions and representatives."

Abdulmohsen Alyas, the Saudi U.N. mission's spokesman, said his delegation would circulate the draft resolution to the assembly on Wednesday and was aiming to put it to a vote on Friday.

Authorities said last month they had uncovered a plot by two Iranian men linked to Tehran's security agencies to hire a hitman to kill ambassador Adel al-Jubeir. One man, Manssor Arbabsiar, was arrested in September while the other is believed to be in Iran.

Iran has denied the charges and expressed outrage, saying the allegations threaten stability in the Gulf, where Saudi Arabia and Iran, the biggest regional powers, are fierce rivals and Washington has a huge military presence.

The draft resolution does not directly accuse Iran of being responsible for the plot or call for a condemnation of Tehran.

It does, however, urge Iran "to comply with all of its obligations under international law ... and to cooperate with states to bring to justice all those who participated in the planning, sponsoring, organisation and attempted execution of of the plot to assassinate the (Saudi) ambassador."

The Saudi delegation expects that many U.N. member states will ask to jointly sponsor the resolution, Alyas said.

"It's a clear signal that terrorist acts and acts of violence against any country, its citizens and its representatives should not pass without a proper response," he said.

Failure to condemn such acts would be tantamount to condoning them, he added.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Paul Simao)