Here is a look at reform in Saudi Arabia launched by King Abdullah when he was crown prince in the late 1990s to help modernise the kingdom and create more jobs.

* JUDICIARY - King Abdullah removed the head of the supreme court, a hardline Islamic cleric, in 2009 as part of his efforts to modernise the court system. He has set up specialised family, commercial and criminal courts but diplomats have said the pace of judiciary reform remains slow. In Saudi Arabia there is still no consistent application of law, with courts in different provinces handing out different verdicts for the same crime.

* ECONOMY - Last July, Saudi Arabia passed a long-awaited law covering housing mortgages, largely completing a sweeping revision of economic policy. But making sure those reforms boost private sector growth and cut unemployment will remain a struggle. Still under discussion is a move to open the stock market to direct investment by foreign institutions.

* VOTING - In September 2011, King Abdullah announced that women would be able to vote and run for office in municipal elections in 2015, the only public vote in the country. Women would also be appointed to the Shoura Council, which advises the government on policy, from 2014. The government excluded women as voters or candidates in the 2011 municipal elections.

* EDUCATION - New schools have opened for gifted girls and there is a greater emphasis on attending university. In 1965, the country's female literacy rate was 5 percent. The figure now is 70 percent. Sixty percent of the college students in Saudi Arabia are women and their employment rate has nearly tripled from 5.4 percent. But there is still a lag between the education rate of Saudi women and their employment rate as only 15 percent of Saudi females are employed (2009). Women constitute many of the students sent overseas on a massive scholarship programme.

SOCIETY - In February 2009, King Abdullah removed two radical clerics from senior positions and appointed the first female as a deputy in the education ministry. He launched a national dialogue under his auspices to brainstorm challenges facing the kingdom. But diplomats say this has done little for the Shi'ite Muslim minority, who still complain of discrimination in state jobs and limited religious freedoms.

