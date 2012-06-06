RIYADH Saudi prosecutors have charged a lawyer with "tarnishing" the image of the kingdom and contempt of the judiciary in what the lawyer said on Wednesday was an attempt to keep him from pursuing his work on human rights cases.

If convicted, Waleed Abu al-Khair, who was barred in March from travelling abroad for security reasons, could face a fine or a prison sentence, he said, depending on the judge who has the right to determine the punishment under Saudi laws.

Rulings in Saudi Arabia are not based on precedent and, even with the same charge, they can differ from one judge to another.

"They want to show me that they can easily stop my human rights activities ... but in the end I am going to face this court case and I believe that I am not guilty and have not done anything that requires punishment so I will defend myself," Abu al-Khair told Reuters.

The charges were presented to the 32-year-old lawyer in a Jeddah court on Monday, he said.

The Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution charged Abu al-Khair with "contempt of the judiciary, defamation of a Saudi judge ... misleading justice and attempting to tarnish the kingdom's reputation by providing false information to a foreign organisation", according to a document viewed by Reuters.

A Bureau spokesman declined to comment.

Saudi Arabia is a monarchy that does not have an elected parliament and has little tolerance for public dissent. Most senior government positions are occupied by high-ranking royals.

Abu al-Khair had previously filed cases against the government for jailing an activist without trial and for not allowing women to vote in municipal elections. He was also one of 150 activists who signed a document condemning long prison sentences by a Saudi court against 16 other activists.

"There is a personal attack against me as there are 150 others who signed the document, yet I am the only one who is being tried for it," Abu al-Khair said.

Abu al-Khair was also involved in the 2010 case of Samar Badawi, a Saudi woman who sued her father and legal guardian for abusing her and not allowing her to marry. Badawi and Abu al-Khair won the case and later they were married.

In April, a court in Riyadh sentenced prominent Saudi rights campaigner Mohammed al-Bajadi to four years in prison. Bajadi was detained in March 2011 after voicing support for families demonstrating outside the Interior Ministry in Riyadh to demand the release of jailed relatives, according to fellow activists.

