CAIRO Islamic State on Thursday claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in south-western Saudi Arabia, according to a statement circulating on Twitter.

The group said a suicide bomber had infiltrated a "military camp" for the Special Emergency Force in Asir province. It did not specify that the attack was in a mosque.

The Saudi interior ministry said the attack killed 15 people.

(Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Ralph Boulton)