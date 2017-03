BEIRUT Lebanon's Hezbollah condemned a suicide attack on Friday on a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in eastern Saudi Arabia which killed around 20 people.

"Hezbollah holds the Saudi authorities fully responsible for this ugly crime, for its embrace and sponsorship for these criminal murderers ... to carry out similar crimes in other Arab and Muslim countries," the Shi'ite group said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by Andrew Roche)