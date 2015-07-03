DUBAI A Saudi policeman was killed on Friday in an exchange of gunfire during a raid to arrest a wanted person in the western city of Taif, the SPA state news agency quoted an interior ministry spokesman as saying.

The agency said three suspects had been detained and flags of the militant Islamic State group seized, along with gun silencers and computers.

Saudi Arabia last month announced a list of 16 people it said were involved in two deadly mosque bombings claimed by Islamic State in May and offered a cash reward of 5 million riyals (£856,522.05) for information leading to their arrest.

SPA said security men had come under fire on Friday while investigating a house in Taif where the suspect was believed to be hiding and responded to the fire in kind.

It said Sergeant Awad Seraj al-Malki was killed in the clash.

The statement suggested that the militant, identified as Youssef Abdellatif Shabab al-Ghamdi, remained at large and it urged citizens to help capture him, warning against anyone giving him shelter.

