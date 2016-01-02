DUBAI Images shared on social media early on Sunday morning appeared to show Iranian protesters breaking into Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran and starting fires, after gathering there to denounce the kingdom's execution of a Shi'ite cleric.

One photograph, posted on Twitter, showed protesters outside the embassy building with small fires burning inside, while another showed a room with smashed furniture purportedly inside the building.

Reuters could not immediately verify the images, some of which were posted by correspondents at Iranian news agencies and newspapers.

Soon afterwards, more tweets showed what appeared to be police clearing the protesters from the embassy.

