CAIRO Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for an attack on Friday on a Shi'ite mosque in Saudi Arabia's Dammam in which four people were killed.

A statement by Islamic State posted on Twitter named the suicide bomber who carried out the attack as Abu Jandal al-Jizrawi, saying he had managed to reach his target despite heightened security.

