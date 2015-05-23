DUBAI The suicide bomber who killed 21 worshippers in a Shi'ite mosque on Friday was a wanted Islamic State militant, the kingdom's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

"Abdul Rahman Saleh Qashimi was wanted by the security authorities for belonging to a terrorist cell, which received guidance from the Islamic State terrorist organisation abroad. It was exposed late last month and 26 of its members have been arrested to date," the ministry said in a statement.

