Turkish warplanes kill 51 Islamic State militants in Syria - military statement
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
RIYADH At least three people were killed in the blast outside the Prophet's Mosque in Medina in Saudi Arabia on Monday, including a suicide bomber and two security officers, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported.
The bomber detonated his device as the security officers were breaking their day-long fast for Ramadan, Arabiya reported.
(Reporting By Ali Abdellati in Cairo; Writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Larry King)
ANKARA Turkish warplanes killed 51 Islamic State militants in operations over the last 24 hours, the military said in a statement on Thursday.
SYDNEY U.S. President Donald Trump labelled a refugee swap deal with Australia "dumb" on Thursday after a Washington Post report of an acrimonious telephone call with Australia's prime minister threatened a rare rift in ties between the two staunch allies.
PRETORIA South African anti-corruption watchdog is seeking legal advice on whether to oppose President Jacob Zuma's court action to set aside an influence-peddling report, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said on Thursday.