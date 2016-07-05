RIYADH At least three people were killed in the blast outside the Prophet's Mosque in Medina in Saudi Arabia on Monday, including a suicide bomber and two security officers, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya television reported.

The bomber detonated his device as the security officers were breaking their day-long fast for Ramadan, Arabiya reported.

