DUBAI The Saudi Arabian air force intercepted a ballistic missile over the city of Khamees Mushait in the kingdom's southwest, Saudi-owned Arabiya TV reported on Monday.

The television channel did not identify from where the missile had been fired. However, Houthi forces in Yemen, in which Saudi Arabia has led a war against the Iran-backed group, have previously fired missiles towards Saudi Arabia.

(This version of the story was corrected to Monday, not Sunday in paragraph one.)

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Paul Tait)