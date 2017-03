DUBAI Unidentified assailants shot dead a Saudi Arabian soldier in the Kingdom's eastern district of Qatif, the official SPA news agency quoted a police spokesperson as saying on Wednesday.

Sami Mouawad Awadallah al Harbi came under fire from a car at 11:30 on Tuesday evening, the spokesperson said, adding that authorities had arrested two people suspected of being linked to the incident.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Editing by William Maclean and Hugh Lawson)