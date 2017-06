FILE PHOTO: General view of the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia September 9, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

DUBAI Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry said a suicide bomber who was planning an attack on the Grand Mosque in Mecca blew himself up on Friday when security forces surrounded a house where he was hiding.

The ministry said, in a statement read on Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television, that security forces had also detained five other militants, including one woman.

(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)