German police believe Duesseldorf axe attacker was mentally ill
BERLIN German police said on Friday they believed an axe-wielding man who injured nine people, some of them seriously, at Duesseldorf's central train station was mentally ill.
BAGHDAD Iraqi security forces have not fired anything towards the border with Saudi Arabia, an Iraqi official said on Thursday, after the kingdom said six mortar shells landed near a remote Saudi border post.
"We checked with the commanders of the borders and they told us that they opened an investigation with all the forces that are deployed there," said Jabar al-Sa'adi, head of the security committee for Basra's provincial council. The Basra province borders Saudi Arabia.
"There were no rockets or anything fired towards the Saudi border by security forces," he said.
ANKARA The Turkish military said on Friday 71 members of a Kurdish militia had been killed in Syria in the last week in what appeared to mark an escalation of clashes with the U.S.-backed YPG group vying for control of areas along Turkey's border.
JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak by telephone later on Friday, the White House and Palestinian officials said, their first contact since Trump took office.