FILE PHOTO: Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman waves as he meets with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, April 11, 2017. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Saudi Arabia's new crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, on Wednesday, congratulating him on his elevation and discussing security and economic issues, the White House said.

"The two leaders discussed the priority of cutting off all support for terrorists and extremists, as well as how to resolve the ongoing dispute with Qatar. They discussed efforts to achieve a lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians," the White House said in a statement after the call.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)