WASHINGTON Saudi Arabia welcomed on Friday the release of classified pages of the official report on the Sept. 11 attacks, and hoped their release would clear up suspicions about Riyadh's actions, intentions or long-term friendship with the United States.

"Since 2002, the 9/11 Commission and several government agencies, including the CIA and the FBI, have investigated the contents of the ‘28 Pages’ and have confirmed that neither the Saudi government, nor senior Saudi officials, nor any person acting on behalf of the Saudi government provided any support or encouragement for these attacks," Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States, Abdullah al-Saud, said in a statement.

"We hope the release of these pages will clear up, once and for all, any lingering questions or suspicions about Saudi Arabia's actions, intentions, or long-term friendship with the United States."

(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Chris Reese)