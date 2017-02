WASHINGTON The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen is "doing everything we can to minimize civilian casualties" from air strikes, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said in Washington on Friday.

Some U.S. lawmakers have proposed limiting arms sales to Riyadh in response to what the United Nations and human rights group say are widespread civilian casualties from the bombings.

