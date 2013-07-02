PARIS French water and waste treatment company Saur said on Tuesday its shareholders, lenders and management had agreed on a debt restructuring plan that will see its creditor banks convert much of their loans into equity in the company.

The refinancing plan must now be approved by the Versailles Commerce Court in July, the company said in a statement.

Saur, burdened by 1.8 billion euros (1.54 billion pounds) of debt, had been trying to negotiate a restructuring with its lenders and shareholders before June 30, after which the firm risked being put under a court-sanctioned reorganisation scheme.

The deal notably calls for Saur's main creditors, led by BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Natixis (CNAT.PA), and RBS (RBS.L), to cut the firm's debt by 50 percent to 900 million euros and to provide a new 200 million euro credit line.

The deal will leave the three top creditor banks with around 45 percent of the company's capital, a Saur spokeswoman said.

Saur's debt stems from a 2007 leveraged buyout by waste treatment company Seche Environnement (CCHE.PA), French state bank Caisse des Depots and AXA (AXAF.PA) Private Equity.

Following the creation of FSI in 2008 and a restructuring of the French state holdings in Saur, FSI now owns 38 percent of Saur's capital.

The other shareholders are Seche Environnement with 33 percent, Axa Private Equity with 17 percent and infrastructure fund Cube with 12 percent.

Those stakes will be wiped out as part of the debt restructuring plan, the spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)