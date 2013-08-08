LONDON British property consultancy Savills Plc (SVS.L) said property markets in the UK and Asia were strong as it reported a 40 percent profit rise for the first half of 2013.

The company said on Thursday underlying profit before tax grew to 26 million poundsin the six months through June from 19.7 million in the same period last year, on revenue up 13 percent to 399 million.

Savills, which competes with CBRE Group Inc (CBG.N) and Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL.N), said its first-half performance had also been helped by restructuring and reinvestment in continental Europe, reducing losses there.

The group said it expected no change in its overall outlook for the rest of 2013, but performance in Hong Kong was predicted to slow after the government increased stamp duty.

"Savills has delivered a strong first half performance in line with our expectations as a result of our strength in key ... markets in the UK and Asia Pacific and a continued reduction in losses in continental Europe," Group Chief Executive Jeremy Helsby said.

Dublin, Germany, France and possibly Spain would be the prime areas of growth over the coming 12 to 18 months, Helsby added.

Shares in Savills, which have increased 35 percent since the start of the year, were trading up 0.2 percent at 631.5 pence by 8.36 a.m. British Time.

