LONDON International estate agent Savills (SVS.L) posted a 21 percent rise in pre-tax profit to a better-than-expected 121.4 million pounds in 2015 as it benefited from expansion across the United States and growing profitability in Europe, it said on Thursday.

The firm said it had made a good start to 2016 but warned the British residential and commercial investment markets would be subdued due to the effect of an increased stamp duty property tax and ahead of a referendum on EU membership.

($1 = 0.7047 pounds)

