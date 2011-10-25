A row of piggy banks adorned with the colours of Britain's Union Jack flag are displayed in a souvenir shop in London March 24, 2010. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

LONDON Households ramped up their savings to their highest in almost a year between April and June, official data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that a darkening economic outlook may be causing consumers to retrench.

The Office for National Statistics said the household saving ratio rose to 7.4 percent in the second quarter, up from 5.9 percent in the first three months of this year.

The increase came as households' real disposable income rose by 1.2 percent on the quarter -- its fastest pace of growth in two years, and coming after a 1.7 percent drop in Q1.

The official data follow a survey suggesting Britons are suffering the biggest squeeze on their incomes in three decades as soaring inflation and weak wage growth have piled pressure on household finances.

The ONS data, published two weeks later than usual due to a major reworking of the national accounts data, indicated Britons are hanging onto their cash in anticipation of tough times ahead.

Britain's economy has been virtually stagnant for the last year and a darkening global outlook, along with harsh government spending cuts at home, have raised fears the economy could even start contracting again.

Worries about deteriorating prospects for growth prompted the Bank of England to restart its quantitative programme this month with a 75 billion pound cash injection aimed at shoring up the recovery.

BoE policymaker Martin Weale said in an interview on Monday there was a chance the economy could contract in the final three months of this year.

However, there was also one bright spot of news in Tuesday's data, with separate figures showing Britain's current account deficit narrowed to its smallest in more than 3 years in the second quarter.

The ONS said the current account deficit fell to 2.022 billion pounds between April and June from 4.120 billion pounds in Q1, just a quarter of analysts' forecasts for a deficit of 9.30 billion pounds. That was equivalent to -0.5 percent of GDP, the smallest ratio since Q3 1998.

The improvement was driven by a rise in investment income from abroad, while the outflow of investment revenue fell slightly.

The high saving ratio could spell bad news for beleaguered retailers, many of whom have seen profits tumble and are bracing for another tough year in 2012 as consumer sentiment remains in the doldrums.

A survey on Monday showed Britons' debts rose for the seventh month running in October and were less willing to make major purchases.

Data last week showed retail sales rose 0.6 percent in September, but experts warned that was probably just a one-off, and credit agency Fitch forecast that many smaller high street stores would probably leave the market or go bust.

