Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
BRUSSELS British packaging company DS Smith (SMDS.L) won EU regulatory approval on Friday to buy the recycled packaging operations of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) (SCAb.ST) for 1.6 billion euros (1.28 billion pounds), after agreeing to sell three facilities.
DS Smith unveiled the deal in January, saying the takeover would give it a footprint across northern Europe and the Nordic area, where its main consumer goods customers such as Nestle NESN.VX, Kraft KFT.N and Unilever (ULVR.L) already operate.
DS Smith will sell a number of production plants in Britain and France to address regulatory concerns that the deal may hurt rivals in those countries, the European Commission said in a statement.
"The commitments offered by the merging parties ensure that (corrugated packaging) will continue to be available at cost-effective prices in the internal market," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquín Almunia said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).