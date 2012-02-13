AMSTERDAM A man who locked himself in a toilet at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport and phoned police to say he had a bomb was arrested on Monday after forcing the evacuation of hundreds of passengers and delaying dozens of flights, officials said.

Bomb squads and sniffer dogs found no explosives.

The man, who has not been identified, was detained for questioning after making the threat early Monday, a military police spokesman said.

After his arrest, witnesses saw a convoy of unmarked cars speeding from the departures terminal, driven by members of security forces wearing black balaclavas. The bomb scare brought heavily armed emergency police and fire teams to the airport.

Two terminals of the airport were closed for several hours with dozens of flights delayed while hundreds of passengers waited for hours until the airport was declared safe. The terminals reopened in the early afternoon.

"It's quite an inconvenience," said one frustrated passenger who was flying home to Paris. "I've been waiting for an hour and a quarter. I have no idea what is happening."

Schiphol is one of Europe's busiest airports with around 45 million passengers per year.

Train traffic, which runs under the airport in a tunnel, was not affected, a spokesman for rail network operator ProRail said.

(Additional reporting by Amsterdam Newsroom; Editing by Roger Atwood)