PARIS French electrical components maker Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) has agreed to sell agricultural information company Telvent DTN to private Swiss group TBG AG in a deal worth around $900 million (718.05 million pounds) based on enterprise value, Schneider said on Monday.

Schneider Electric said it expected to close the transaction in the second quarter of this year, and would use the proceeds from the sale to finance a share buyback program worth around 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion) over a two-year period.

Telvent DTN last reported revenues of $213 million, but Schneider had decided that it was no longer a core part of its company following a strategic review of its businesses.

